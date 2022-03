Shamrock’n the Block is a day to put on your green and get those Irish eyes smiling with live music, food, drinks, kids activities and more. Joining us with the details is Brian Comer from Old St. Patrick’s Church and Guinness Brewery Ambassador Jimmy Callahan.

Saturday, March 12th

12 pm – 6:30 pm

Parking lot across from Old St. Patrick’s on DesPlaines Street

(between Monroe & Adams)

oldstpats.org

