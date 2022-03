Bob’s Pizza is known for their Pilsen-style pizza which uses Old Style beer instead of water in its dough recipe. Today, executive chef Matt Wilde joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen to show us how they make their signature pickle pizza.

Pilsen: 1659 W. 21st St

Old Town: 1512 N. LaSalle Dr

Evanston: 616 Davis St

