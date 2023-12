The Black Village Foundation’s 4th annual toy drive is happening this Saturday and this year they are partnering up with project hood to give away over 10,000 toys. Joining us now with all the details is Actress and Philanthropist Ta’Rhonda Jones.

Saturday, December 23rd

Instagram @blackvillagefoundation / @projecthood1

