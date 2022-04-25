Boqueria is a Barcelona-inspired tapas bar located in the Fulton Market neighborhood serving up seasonal Spanish cocktails. Mixologist Allie Kim is here in the Studio 41 kitchen to show us how to make one of those cocktails.

Home Friendly Recipe for Margarita de Siesta

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila

0.5 oz Apricot Liqueur

0.75 oz Thyme Syrup (See Below)

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice



Shake ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a coupe rimmed with Spanish Paprika Salt (See Below)



Thyme Syrup

4 oz Hot Water

4 oz Granulated Sugar

1/2 oz Dried Thyme Leaves – or – approximately 1-2 sprigs of Fresh Thyme

Steep thyme in hot water for 15 minutes. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Cool and strain before use.

Spanish Paprika Salt

2:1 Coarse Kosher Salt to Spanish Paprika

