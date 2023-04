Gaijin recently launched seasonal kakigoris, Japanese shaved ice desserts, to honor Chicago’s long standing baseball rivalry between the Cubs and the Sox. Joining us now in our Studio41 kitchen to share how to recreate these treats at home is pastry chef Angelyne Canicosa and owner Paul Virant.

950 W. Lake Street

Facebook @gaijinchicago

Instagram @gaijinchicago

gaijinchicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.