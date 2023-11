With the change in seasons some of us begin to feel overly tired, sluggish and overall a bit down. So, what can we do to help ourselves? Dr. Amer Smajkic joins us now to break down seasonal affective disorder, how to manage it and when you should seek help.

CHICAGOCHILDPSYCHIATRYASSOCIATES.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.