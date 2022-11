The SAUCED Fall Night Market is back at The House of Vans this weekend, and what a better way to celebrate than trying some hot sauce! Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the big event is Sarah Freeman, the founder of Sauced Night Market, and Kyle Janis, the founder of Soothsayer Hot Sauce.

November 4th & 5th

House of Vans

13 N Elizabeth Street

Saucedmarket.com

Instagram @saucedmarket

