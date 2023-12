Sponsored by Santa’s Village

Santa’s Village is typically only open from June until Halloween but now, you have the chance to come back this holiday for their Magical Christmas Drive-Thru.

General manager, Bryan Kopeck joined to share how you can marvel in the holiday cheer.

601 Dundee Ave – East Dundee, IL

847-426-6751

santasvillagedundee.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.