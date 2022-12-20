Today is National Sangria Day, so we’re going to celebrate with a couple of recipes that are perfect for holiday entertaining. Here to help us out is Kai Wilson from Mercat a la Planxa.
638 South Michigan Avenue
Instagram @mercatchicago
Facebook @MercatalaPlanxa
Sugar Plum Sangria
- Empty one 750ml bottle of red wine into a 64 oz container (a fruit-forward but dry red wine is preferable).
- Add one cup of brandy to the container.
- Add one cup of plum juice to the container.
- Stir, cover the container and refrigerate for 6-8 hours before serving.
- Upon service, dice a red plum, pour the sangria over ice and add a teaspoon of the diced red plum on top as a garnish.
- Feel free to adjust the amount of brandy or fruit juice or even add a tablespoon of sugar depending upon your taste preference.
Boughs of Holly
- Empty one 750ml bottle of white wine into a 64oz container (A fruit-forward but dry white wine is preferable)
- Add one cup of rum to the container. I recommend a “gold” or “aged” rum but a “white” rum is fine.
- Add one cup of cranberry juice to the container.
- Stir, cover the container and refrigerate for 6-8 hours before serving.
- Upon service, pour the sangria over ice and add a sprig of rosemary and a few whole, fresh cranberries on top as a garnish.
- Feel free to adjust the amount of rum or fruit juice or even add a tablespoon of sugar depending upon your taste preference.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.