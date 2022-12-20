Today is National Sangria Day, so we’re going to celebrate with a couple of recipes that are perfect for holiday entertaining. Here to help us out is Kai Wilson from Mercat a la Planxa.

638 South Michigan Avenue

mercatchicago.com

Instagram @mercatchicago

Facebook @MercatalaPlanxa

Sugar Plum Sangria

Empty one 750ml bottle of red wine into a 64 oz container (a fruit-forward but dry red wine is preferable).

Add one cup of brandy to the container.

Add one cup of plum juice to the container.

Stir, cover the container and refrigerate for 6-8 hours before serving.

Upon service, dice a red plum, pour the sangria over ice and add a teaspoon of the diced red plum on top as a garnish.

Feel free to adjust the amount of brandy or fruit juice or even add a tablespoon of sugar depending upon your taste preference.

Boughs of Holly

Empty one 750ml bottle of white wine into a 64oz container (A fruit-forward but dry white wine is preferable)

Add one cup of rum to the container. I recommend a “gold” or “aged” rum but a “white” rum is fine.

Add one cup of cranberry juice to the container.

Stir, cover the container and refrigerate for 6-8 hours before serving.

Upon service, pour the sangria over ice and add a sprig of rosemary and a few whole, fresh cranberries on top as a garnish.

Feel free to adjust the amount of rum or fruit juice or even add a tablespoon of sugar depending upon your taste preference.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.