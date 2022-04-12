Young Chicago Authors uses creative writing to help young people from all backgrounds understand the importance of sharing their stories. Their Rooted and Radical Youth Poetry Festival is happening this month. Joining us now with the details is Executive Director Demetrius Amparan and Program Coordinator E’Mon Lauren.

Youth Poetry Festival Finals: April 30th at The DuSable Museum

Facebook @YoungChicagoAuthors

Instagram @YoungChicagoAuthors

Twitter @YoungChiAuthors

youngchicagoauthors.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.