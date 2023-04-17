Through creative writing, Young Chicago Authors helps youth from all backgrounds understand the importance of their own stories. The Rooted & Radical Youth Poetry Festival allows young people to share their stories in a non-competitive environment. Joining us now with all the details is Executive Director Demetrius Amparan and semi-finalist and student Yasmaine Laws.

Youth Poetry Festival Finals: April 22nd at UIC Forum

6 pm – 9:30 pm

