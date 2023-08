With over 120 artists, more than 30 musicians, live demonstrations and food and drinks from local restaurants – this year’s Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival has something everyone in your family can enjoy. Here with more on the festival and his contribution to it – artist Carlos Barberena.

August 18 – 20

6900 – 7000 N Glenwood Ave and 1300 – 1500 W Morse Ave

Facebook @carlosbarberena

Instagram @carlosbarberena

Twitter @carlosbarberena

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.