Just in time for National Sandwich Month, Schneider Deli will open this Thursday with a menu that includes bagels and lox, matzah ball soup and a host of other Jewish deli favorites. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on his restaurant and to prepare a pickled mushroom sandwich with latkes, Schneider Deli Executive Chef and Owner Jake Schneider.

Opens Thursday, August 3

600 N La Salle Dr

schneiderdeli.com

Instagram @schneiderdeli

Facebook Schneider Provisions Delicatessen

Pickled Mushroom Sandwich:

This recipe makes 2 sandwiches

pickled mushrooms

onion dip

4 latkes

2 french rolls

Warm the bread, spread the onion dip on both sides, add an even layer of pickled mushrooms then the latkes. Enjoy!

Mushroom Pickles:

8 oz button mushrooms

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp oregano, dried

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp chili flake

Wash and dry the mushrooms leaving the stems on, then cut into fourths. Add all other ingredients to a sauce pot, bring to a boil and cook until sugar and salt dissolves, then pour brine over mushrooms. Let the pickled mushrooms sit out and cool to room temperature. You can store in the refrigerator for at least 2 weeks.

Onion Dip:

8 oz sour cream

2 tbsp mayo

1/2 packet of your favorite onion soup mix

fresh herbs like chives and parsley (optional)

Combine everything in a mixing bowl and whisk it all together until the ingredients are evenly distributed. You can store in the refrigerator for 1 week.

Latkes:

2 russet potatoes, peeled and grated

1/4 onion, grated

1 egg

1/2 tsp baking

1/4 cup matzo meal

1 tbsp ap flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

oil to cook the latkes

Grate the onion, combine in a bowl with egg, baking powder, matzo meal, flour, salt, and lemon juice. Mix together and set aside. Peel potatoes, grate by hand or with a food processor. Rinse the grated potatoes under water then squeeze them dry using cheese cloth or a clean kitchen towel. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix until a homogenous batter is formed. TO COOK: in a cast iron or steel pan, add 1/4″ oil (or more if needed), turn on to medium-high heat and allow oil to heat up for 1-2 minutes. Drop 2 oz portions of batter in the hot oil, flatten with a spoon, and cook until the bottom turns golden brown. Then flip them over and cook on the other side until brown. Remove from oil and place on a paper towel to soak up excess grease.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.