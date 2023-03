Ontonio Kareem is a rising star in the realm of comedy, acting, and sometimes music. His unique style has garnered national attention allowing him to tour with the likes of SNL’s Chris Redd and The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. Ontonio joins us now with more on his journey and upcoming projects.

ONTONIOKAREEM.com

