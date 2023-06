From candles to baked goods, a wide array of products are now on hand at the Berwyn Shops. Here with more on what’s being offered and the Berwyn Shops re-opening – from the Berwyn Development Corporation – Kendra Shaw.

(708) 788-8100

berwynshops.com

Instagram @berwynshops

Facebook TheBerwynShops

6931 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn

