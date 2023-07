National Caviar Day is next Tuesday and a Humboldt Park restaurant is bringing back its Caviar-a-palooza to celebrate it. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to talk about what’s being offered and to make pan seared skate wing with kimchi – Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar Executive Chef Guy Michael.

2700 W Chicago Ave

(773) 661-9577

info@heritage-chicago.com

Facebook heritagerestaurantchicago

Instagram heritage_chicago

Instagram guyheritage

TikTok @heritagecaviarbar

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.