Teens and their mental health- more definitely needs to be done about this and for parents, we’ve got some resources that just may help. Here with more on these resources – the Assistant Director of Social, Emotional Learning at By The Hand Club For Kids – Daniel Bell.

(773) 413-0895

bythehand.org

Instagram @bythehandclub

Facebook ByTheHandClubForKids

Twitter bythehandclub

