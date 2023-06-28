Redline VR is transporting its bar to a Renaissance era fit for kings and queens with the ‘Ren Fair Pop Up’ event, running this weekend. Here with more on what’s featured, Redline VR owner Aaron Sawyer and entertainer Leah Orleans.

4702 N Ravenswood Ave

(773) 236-6868

RedlineVR.com

Instagram redlinevirtualreality

Facebook redlinevirtualreality

Twitter redlinevr

Ren Faire Pop-Up

June 30 & July 1 at 7 PM

Leah Orleans Presents: Tiny Girl Big Show!

July 1 at 8 PM

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.