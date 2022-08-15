Even though the original Choco Taco has been discontinued, there’s a spot in Logan Square where you can try a reimagined version of the iconic desert. Executive Chef Sal Moreno from Lonesome Rose is showing us how it’s done.

Lonesome Rose

212101 N. California Avenue

lonesomerose.com

LONESOME ROSE CHACO TACO

For this recipe you’ll need:

Chaco-taco waffle batter (yields 10-15 taco shells)

2 1/2 cups All purpose flour

8ea Egg whites

1 cup White granulated sugar

1/2 cup Melted butter

1 tbls Vanilla extract

In a large mixing bowl add egg whites, sugar, and vanilla and mix together. Split flour in half, mix the first half into the egg white and sugar mixture. Mix in melted butter and add the remaining half of flour and mix until all incorporated. Place in a container and chill in the refrigerator for 20 minutes before using.

Spread a thin layer of waffle batter onto a hot waffle cone griddle and cook for 3-5 minutes or until the waffle is golden brown. Remove from the griddle and place the warm waffle into a taco holder to cool for 10 minutes. The cone will hold the shape of the taco holder while it cools.

While the waffle cone is cooling, melt chocolate for the shell.

Melted Chocolate

12 oz (2 cups) bittersweet chocolate morsels

Heat a small pot of water on medium high heat until simmering. In a mixing bowl add the chocolate and place the bowl on top of the small pot of water. Stir the chocolate with a rubber spatula until fully melted.

Dip the edge of the cooled waffle in the melted chocolate and allow the excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl. Place the dipped waffle shell back into the taco holder and let cool in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

Once the chocolate on the shell has cooled, fill with your favorite ice cream (the creamier the better) and top with peanut pretzel crumble.

Peanut pretzel crumble

2cups Crushed pretzel

1cup Chopped roasted peanuts

1cup Brown sugar

1/2 cup White granulated sugar

1/4 cup Malted milk powder

1/2 Cup Melted butter

In a mixing bowl add crushed pretzels, brown sugar, white sugar, malted milk powder, and melted butter, mix together. On a baking sheet with parchment paper spread pretzel mix evenly and bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes. Remove the tray from the oven and let it cool for 20 minutes. Add baked pretzel mix into a food processor with peanuts and pulse till pretzel mix breaks up to small pieces. Store in an airtight container.

