With celebrities like Oprah, Salma Hayek and Gwyneth Paltrow openly discussing menopause – there’s no reason to suffer in silence. Today we’re talking about how to reinvent menopause and redefine middle age. Sally Mueller, CEO and co-founder of Womaness joins us now with more.

WOMANESS.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.