People who love gin, love it passionately. And people who don’t yet, just need to try a sip at The Gin Commission – an intimate, gin-focused cocktail bar in Lincoln Park. Beverage director Kevin Bratt joins us now to share a few refreshing gin cocktails perfect to close out summer with.

SIGNATURE GIN & TONIC

· 2+ oz. Fords Gin

· 1 200ml Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water

· 5 Juniper Berries

· 1 Rosemary Sprig

· 2 Lime Wheel

Build the ingredients in a Gin & Tonic Glass, using a jigger

Add 5 Juniper Berries, 1 Rosemary Sprig and 1 Lime Wheel to Gin & Tonic Glass.

Add 2 oz of Ford’s Gin.

Add 1×1 clear Ice Cubes.

Using Bar Spoon – run 200ml of Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water down stem, into the Gin & Tonic Glass.

Briefly flame the rosemary with torch. Finish with a metal straw

SEASONAL GIN & TONIC

· 2+ oz. Ha’ Penny Rhubarb

· 1 200ml Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water

· 1 Edible Hibiscus Flower

· 2 Raspberry

· 1 Lemon Wheel

Build the ingredients in a Gin & Tonic Glass, using a jigger

Add 2 oz of Ha’ Penny Rhubarb Gin.

Add 1×1 clear Ice Cubes.

Using Bar Spoon – run 200ml of Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water down stem, into the Gin & Tonic Glass

Garnish with Hibiscus Flower, Raspberry and Lemon Wheel

Finish with a metal straw

NORDESIÑO

· 1 oz. Nordés Gin

· 2 oz. Albariño

· 4 oz. Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic

· Lemon Peel

· 3 Grapes on Pick

Build all ingredients together in Nordés Glass, using a jigger

Add 1 oz Nordés Gin.

Add 1×1 clear Ice Cubes.

Add 2 oz Albariño.

Using Bar Spoon – run Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water down stem, into the Nordés Glass

Garnish with Grapes & Lemon Peel

Finish with a metal straw

