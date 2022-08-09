People who love gin, love it passionately. And people who don’t yet, just need to try a sip at The Gin Commission – an intimate, gin-focused cocktail bar in Lincoln Park. Beverage director Kevin Bratt joins us now to share a few refreshing gin cocktails perfect to close out summer with.
1962 N. Halsted
Facebook @thegincommission
Instagram @thegincommission
SIGNATURE GIN & TONIC
· 2+ oz. Fords Gin
· 1 200ml Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water
· 5 Juniper Berries
· 1 Rosemary Sprig
· 2 Lime Wheel
Build the ingredients in a Gin & Tonic Glass, using a jigger
Add 5 Juniper Berries, 1 Rosemary Sprig and 1 Lime Wheel to Gin & Tonic Glass.
Add 2 oz of Ford’s Gin.
Add 1×1 clear Ice Cubes.
Using Bar Spoon – run 200ml of Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water down stem, into the Gin & Tonic Glass.
Briefly flame the rosemary with torch. Finish with a metal straw
SEASONAL GIN & TONIC
· 2+ oz. Ha’ Penny Rhubarb
· 1 200ml Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water
· 1 Edible Hibiscus Flower
· 2 Raspberry
· 1 Lemon Wheel
Build the ingredients in a Gin & Tonic Glass, using a jigger
Add 2 oz of Ha’ Penny Rhubarb Gin.
Add 1×1 clear Ice Cubes.
Using Bar Spoon – run 200ml of Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water down stem, into the Gin & Tonic Glass
Garnish with Hibiscus Flower, Raspberry and Lemon Wheel
Finish with a metal straw
NORDESIÑO
· 1 oz. Nordés Gin
· 2 oz. Albariño
· 4 oz. Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic
· Lemon Peel
· 3 Grapes on Pick
Build all ingredients together in Nordés Glass, using a jigger
Add 1 oz Nordés Gin.
Add 1×1 clear Ice Cubes.
Add 2 oz Albariño.
Using Bar Spoon – run Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Tonic Water down stem, into the Nordés Glass
Garnish with Grapes & Lemon Peel
Finish with a metal straw
