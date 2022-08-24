As summer winds down it’s time to sit back relax and enjoy the last few days of the season. Joining us now to break down some refreshing cocktail recipes is mixologist Adriana Rose.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
As summer winds down it’s time to sit back relax and enjoy the last few days of the season. Joining us now to break down some refreshing cocktail recipes is mixologist Adriana Rose.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now