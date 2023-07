If you need a refreshing drink to serve at your next patio or backyard party this summer we’ve got two cocktails for you. Here to get us started, Fords Gin Brand Advocate Nandini Khaund.

fordsgin.com

Instagram @FordsGin

Music to Drink Martinis To – Coming Soon

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.