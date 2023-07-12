It’s July, the perfect time for National Grilling Month. And here to show you how to take your grilling to the next level with three recipes in our Studio 41 kitchen, Chef Jumoke Jackson.

MEXICAN HASH

INGREDIENTS

• 2 Tablespoons butter or olive oil

• 1/2 cup onion, diced

• 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced

• 1 cup sweet potato, diced and cooked

• 1 cup red potatoes, diced and cooked

• 1 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained

• 1/2 cup grilled corn

• ½ cup grilled tomato

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese

• 4 eggs

• 2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Heat butter or oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper and sauté until tender. Add potatoes and continue to sauté until slightly browned. Stir in beans and Organic Spicy Corn & Tomato Relish until heated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheese over the top. Top hash with eggs with one of the following methods:

• Method 1- Make four wells in the hash, exposing the bottom of the pan. Crack an egg in each well. Cover skillet with a lid and cook until eggs are done to your liking.

• Method 2- Fry eggs in a separate greased pan to your liking. Place cooked eggs on top of the hash, garnish with cilantro and serve.

BROWN SUGAR PEACH SHORTCAKES

INGREDIENTS

Shortcakes:

• 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 sticks (16 tablespoons) cold salted butter, cubed, plus melted butter for brushing

• 1 cup buttermilk

Peaches:

• 1/4 cup cinnamon sugar

• 1-2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon bourbon (optional)

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 3 peaches, sliced & grilled

Cream:

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 2 ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1-2 tablespoons powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400° F. To make the biscuits. In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder, and butter. Pulse until the mix clumps together to form larger pea-size balls. Drizzle in the buttermilk until the dough is “shaggy” looking. The dough will be a little dry. Turn the dough out onto a clean surface and pat into a 1-inch-thick square. Cut the dough into 4 pieces. Stack the pieces on top of each other. Press down to flatten. Dust the surface with flour and roll the dough into a 1-inch-thick rectangle. Cut into 12 biscuits. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze 10 minutes, to chill. Remove the biscuits from the freezer and brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden on top. Meanwhile, make the filling. In a bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, bourbon (if using), lemon juice, and vanilla until the sugar dissolves. Add the peaches and toss to coat. To make the whipped cream. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the cream, mascarpone, sugar, and vanilla on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Chill until ready to use. To assemble, slice the shortcake horizontally and spoon the peaches and some of the juices onto the open shortcake. Top with a dollop of whipped cream, then close with the other shortcake half. Enjoy!

MARINATED TOMATO SANDWICHES

INGREDIENTS

• ⅓ cup cider vinegar

• ¼ cup water

• 2½ teaspoons sugar

• ½–1 teaspoon sriracha

• ⅛ teaspoon table salt

• 2 vine-ripened tomatoes (4 ounces each), cored and sliced ¼ inch thick

• ½ avocado, sliced thin

• 2 Brioche buns, grilled

• 1 oz charred scallion mayo

• ½ cup watercress (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Stir together vinegar, water, sugar, sriracha, and salt in 8-inch square microwave-safe baking dish. Add tomatoes in even layer. Microwave until marinade begins to steam, 1½ to 2 minutes. Let tomatoes marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes. Line large plate with single layer of paper towels. Transfer tomatoes to prepared plate. Divide avocado between brioche buns. Using fork, lightly mash avocado. To build each sandwich, top avocado with one-quarter of tomato slices, half of watercress another quarter of tomato slices and brioche top. Serve.

