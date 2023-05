It’s a very famous drink in Mexico and it’s got it’s own day. Today is National Paloma Day and we’re going to celebrate it. Here to get us started is Queen Mary Tavern bartender Paige Walwyn.

teremana.com

Instagram @teremana

Twitter @teremana

Facebook TeremanaTequila

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.