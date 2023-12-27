If you want to have a relaxing New Year’s Eve at home, we’ve got you covered with some easy and delicious recipes.
The Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten joined us to break it all down.
Recipes
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
If you want to have a relaxing New Year’s Eve at home, we’ve got you covered with some easy and delicious recipes.
The Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten joined us to break it all down.
Recipes
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now