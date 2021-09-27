Recipe Vegan Mac & Cheese with BBQ Jackfruit

Fried Ch’eesy Mac with Bar-B-Que Jackfruit
Serving size: 1
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 10.05-ounce box Upton’s Naturals Ch’eesy Mac or Ch’eesy Bacon Mac
1/2 10.6-ounce package Upton’s Naturals Bar-B-Que Jackfruit
Sriracha (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh herbs, chopped leafy greens, and/or Upton’s Naturals Bacon Seitan for garnish
Directions
Prepare Ch’eesy Mac or Ch’eesy Bacon Mac according to package directions, frying for 3-5 minutes in a pan.
Heat the Bar-B-Que Jackfruit in a small saucepan and use two forks to shred.
Transfer the fried Ch’eesy Mac to a bowl and add the jackfruit.
Add sriracha, salt, and pepper to taste, and garnish with your preferred toppings.
