Recipe Vegan Mac & Cheese with BBQ Jackfruit

Fried Ch’eesy Mac with Bar-B-Que Jackfruit

Serving size: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 10.05-ounce box Upton’s Naturals Ch’eesy Mac or Ch’eesy Bacon Mac

1/2 10.6-ounce package Upton’s Naturals Bar-B-Que Jackfruit

Sriracha (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh herbs, chopped leafy greens, and/or Upton’s Naturals Bacon Seitan for garnish

Directions

Prepare Ch’eesy Mac or Ch’eesy Bacon Mac according to package directions, frying for 3-5 minutes in a pan.

Heat the Bar-B-Que Jackfruit in a small saucepan and use two forks to shred.

Transfer the fried Ch’eesy Mac to a bowl and add the jackfruit.

Add sriracha, salt, and pepper to taste, and garnish with your preferred toppings.

