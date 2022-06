Terisa Griffin has been called the ‘Empress of Soul’. She’s an R&B Singer-Songwriter who released her first single back in September. Terisa joins us now with more on her musical journey and latest projects.

Facebook Terisa Griffin

Instagram @terisa_griffin

terisagriffin.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.