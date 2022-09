Kevin Ross is an R&B singer, songwriter and producer who just recently released his ‘Drive 2’ album. Kevin will also be performing live tonight at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, he joins us now with all the details.

R&B Sessions Live

Friday, September 9th

Harold Washington Cultural Center

4701 S Martin Luther King Dr.

Facebook @kevinrossmusic

Instagram @kevinrossmusic

Twitter @kevinrossmusic

kevinrossmusic.com

For tickets: mjcevents.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.