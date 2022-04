J. Howell is a rising R&B sensation who will be performing at The Promontory tonight. He joins us now with more on his musical journey, creative process and upcoming album.

Friday, April 29th – 6 pm

The Promontory:

5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

promontorychicago.com

