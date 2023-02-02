The Chicago Auto Show kicks off next weekend at McCormick Place and it is going to look a lot more like the Auto Shows of pre-COVID years. Both halls are back open this year, there will be seven indoor test tracks running, showing off some the latest and greatest auto innovations. But if you want a sneak peek before the crowds rush in – The First Look For Charity Black Tie Gala next Friday is the place to be. Not only does the event bring in millions of dollars for Chicago area charities – attendees get to sample some fantastic fare from area restaurants – me and our producer Crystal got a sneak peek.

Friday February 10, 7-11pm

FirstLookforCharity.org

