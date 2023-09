Chicago-based Rapper Matt Muse has a brand-new mixtape out today called ‘So Far, So Decent’. Matt joins us now with details on the EP and his musical journey.

A Very Serious Gallery

673 N. Milwaukee Ave

Instagram @mattmuse12

Twitter @mattmuse12

And now one last performance from Rapper Matt Muse from his new mixtape, ‘So Far, So Decent’. Performing ‘Leave Here’. We’ll see you back here tomorrow at 10 am. Take it away.

