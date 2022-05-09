You don’t have to wait for the county fair or your local carnival to enjoy a delicious funnel cake. The Funnel Cake Man is a new family-owned business serving up fun fair food. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more are owners and husband-wife duo Tavares and Nakesha Davis.
Orland Square Mall:
310 Orland Square Dr.
Southlake Mall: 1905 Southlake Mall – Merrillville, IN
Facebook @TheFunnelCakeMan
Instagram @TheFunnelCakeMan
Twitter @1funnelcakeman
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.