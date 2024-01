Purple Boudoir has a mission to help people feel beautiful and quiet their inner critic while doing so.

They also have social mission working to put an end to domestic violence. Founder, Jacob Miller and client, licensed professional counselor Devona Alleyne joined us with the details.

Sunday, January 28th

2 – 5 pm

NYCH Gallery – 2025 S. Laflin St

purpleboudoir.com

