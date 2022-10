Fall ushers in the time for all things pumpkin including pumpkin carving. Joining us now with some tips and tricks is the man behind the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival – Eric Falberg.

October 7th – 9th

Downtown Highwood

Facebook @celebratehighwood

Instagram @celebratehighwood

highwoodpumpkinfest.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.