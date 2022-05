Cradles to Crayons Chicago provides children who are homeless or low-income with the essentials they need to thrive. Angelina Martinez went from using their services to now being the Partner Relations Manager. She joins us now with more on the organizations work.

312-767-1008

Facebook @cradlestocrayonschicago

Instagram @c2cchicago

Twitter @c2cchicago

cradlestocrayons.org/chicago

