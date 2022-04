The Legacy Ranch provides equine-assisted therapy to the Chicagoland area. From families with disabilities to veterans and at-risk youth, many can benefit from their services. Joining us now with details on their upcoming fundraiser is founder Sandi Moleski.

2705 S. Farrell Rd – Lockport, IL

Facebook @thelegacyranch

Instagram @thelegacyranch

thelegacyranch.org

Golf Outing Fundraiser –

Friday, May 20th at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club

