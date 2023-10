Sponsored by Sports & Ortho

Accidents are inevitable but injuries don’t have to be. If your child plays a sport there are ways to keep them safe before they even step onto that field, court, mat etc. We stopped by Sports & Ortho to see what they are doing different to keep high schoolers in the activities they love.

sportsandortho.net

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.