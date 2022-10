Emmett Kyoshi Wilson is an amazing 17-year-old artist living with Down syndrome. His work has been featured in gallery showings around the world and raised over 80 thousand dollars for charities. Emmett joins us now along with his mom Kathy Menighan Wilson.

EMMETTKYOSHIART.com

