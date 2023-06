It’s an after-school program providing a safe space for kids to be seen and heard through African and Caribbean dance. The program is Kuumba Kids Dance and here with more on it, Artistic Director Donna Callender and Executive Director Melanie McQueen.

(708) 420-3923

Stevenson Recreation Center

49 Lake Street, Oak Park

kuumbakidsdance.org

Facebook Kuumbakidsdance

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.