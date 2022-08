If you’re from Chicago you’ve probably seen at least one of his photos and today, there’s even more where that came from. Beloved photographer Barry Butler joins us to debut his 2023 calendar by unveiling the photos for the first time as well as talk about a new exhibit.

BarryButlerPhotography.com

Twitter @barrybutler9

Instagram @barrybutler9

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.