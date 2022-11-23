Tomorrow is the big day and if you need a little help with that stuffing Prime & Provisions can help you out. Chef Partner Joe Rizza is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a sage and sausage stuffing recipe.

222 N. LaSalle Blvd

Facebook @PrimeProvisions

Instagram @PrimeProvisions

primeandprovisions.com

Sage and Sausage Stuffing

Ingredients

2.5 LBS Unseasoned Croutons

12 oz Yellow Onion finely chopped

8 oz Celery finely diced

4 oz Unsalted Butter

.25 oz Thyme fresh picked and chopped

.25 oz Sage fresh picked and chopped

5 cups Chicken Stock

1 lb Ground Pork

.5 tsp Kosher Salt

.5 tsp Black Pepper

Instructions

Heat a large pan, melt the butter and add the ground pork. Once pork is nicely caramelized and cooked, remove it from the pan, keeping all the butter and drippings in the pan. Add in the Onions and Celery and cook until translucent Add in the fresh chopped herbs, salt and pepper and return the cooked pork to the pan and continue to cook for 8-10 minutes. Add in the chicken stock and mix well. Fold in all of the croutons until well incorporated and soaked. Remove from the heat and hold hot until ready to serve.

