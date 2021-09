Pride South Side the one-stop shop with some of the area’s best BIPOC- and Queer-Owned businesses where attendees can celebrate entrepreneurship and family; the family we were born to and the family we choose.

Pride South Side goes from 2-8pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021. www.pridesouthside.com

