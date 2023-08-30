Later this month the Untitled Supper Club will host the ninth annual Bourbon Fest where diners can learn how to create the ultimate cocktails. Here with more on what attendees can expect at this event – Untitled Supper Club Beverage Manger Alec Pignotti.
Paper Plane
Ingredients
- ¾ ounce Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon
- ¾ ounce Aperol
- ¾ ounce Amaro Nonino
- ¾ ounce Fresh Lemon Juice
Preparation
- Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker three-quarters filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
- Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
Classic Manhattan
Ingredients
- 2 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey
- 1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
- 1 dropper of Aromatic butters
- 1 Brandie’s Cherry
Preparation
- Combine Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, and Bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.
- Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a Brandie’s Cherry.
