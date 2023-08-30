Later this month the Untitled Supper Club will host the ninth annual Bourbon Fest where diners can learn how to create the ultimate cocktails. Here with more on what attendees can expect at this event – Untitled Supper Club Beverage Manger Alec Pignotti.

Paper Plane

Ingredients

¾ ounce Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon

¾ ounce Aperol

¾ ounce Amaro Nonino

¾ ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

Preparation

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker three-quarters filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.

Strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

Classic Manhattan

Ingredients

2 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey

1 oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

1 dropper of Aromatic butters

1 Brandie’s Cherry

Preparation

Combine Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, and Bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.

Strain into a coupe. Garnish with a Brandie’s Cherry.

untitledsupperclub.com

Instagram: @untitledchicago

Facebook: @untitledchicago

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.