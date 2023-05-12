The Defiant Silk Speakeasy Spectacular kicks off today where you can check out fringe artists. Think bellydancing, circus arts and more. From Chicago’s AAPI community throughout the weekend at the Newport Theater. Here to tell us all about it is clinical therapist Nat Vikitsreth also know as award – winning, international burlesque artist Crocodile Lightning.

May 12 – 14

The Newport Theater

956 W Newport Ave

defiantsilk.com

Instagram @thenewporttheater

Facebook TheNewportTheater

