South Chicago Dance Theater will premiere its Multi-Media Dance Concert “Memoirs of Jazz in The Alley” this weekend. Here to tell us all about is Executive Artistic Director Kia Smith.

“Memoirs of jazz in the alley” will make its world premiere this Saturday at the auditorium theater. Now with a performance from its Multi-Media Dance Concert – here’s the South Chicago Dance Theater.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Instagram @southchicagodancetheatre @auditoriumtheatre

Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley

Saturday, June 10 at 7:30pm

Auditorium Theatre

50 E Ida B. Wells Dr

For tickets: (312) 341-2300 or AuditoriumTheatre.org