South Chicago Dance Theater will premiere its Multi-Media Dance Concert “Memoirs of Jazz in The Alley” this weekend. Here to tell us all about is Executive Artistic Director Kia Smith.
“Memoirs of jazz in the alley” will make its world premiere this Saturday at the auditorium theater. Now with a performance from its Multi-Media Dance Concert – here’s the South Chicago Dance Theater.
Instagram @southchicagodancetheatre @auditoriumtheatre
Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley
Saturday, June 10 at 7:30pm
Auditorium Theatre
50 E Ida B. Wells Dr
For tickets: (312) 341-2300 or AuditoriumTheatre.org