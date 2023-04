It’s unfortunate but reality in 2023 that phrases like ‘tech neck’ are a part of our vocabularies. With the average American spending over two hours a day on their phones, abnormal posture has become a serious problem. Chiropractor Jason Fennema joins us now to give us tips to correct our posture.

RavenswoodHealth.com // Advance-to-Wellness.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.