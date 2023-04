The Practical Theatre Company, a sketch comedy group that launched the careers of Julia Louis Dreyfus, Brad Hall and other SNL alums, is back doing a series of comedy shows in Evanston from now through July 2nd. Members Paul Barrosse and Victoria Zielinski join us with details on how they are celebrating their 44th anniversary.

