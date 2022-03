Porchlight Music Theatre’s ‘Blues in the Night’ has been extended through March 20th at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. It has received raves from critics and has standing ovations at every performance. Joining us now with more is star Felicia P. Fields.

Now through March 20th

The Ruth Page Center for the Arts: 1016 N. Dearborn St

Facebook Porchlight Music Theatre

Instagram @PorchlightMT

Twitter @PorchlightMT

porchlightmusictheatre.org

