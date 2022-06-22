Carnivale is all about celebrations so naturally each week they offer something they’d like to call, pop up entertainment. The Carnivale Samba Dancers are here to give us a taste of what you can see there along with your meal or at their upcoming experience, Copa Carnivale. Sam Randazzo joins us now with the details.

Pop-up Entertaiment every Thursday: 702 W. Fulton Market

Copa Carnivale: October 6 and November 25

Facebook @carnivalechi

Instagram @carnivalechi

carnivalechicago.com

(312) 850-5005

